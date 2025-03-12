Stephenson (elbow) said Wednesday that he's throwing up to 92 miles per hour during his bullpen sessions, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson will open the season on the 60-day injured list while he completes his recovery from a UCL reconstruction procedure involving an internal brace, which he underwent May 1, 2024. The right-hander said he'll begin incorporating breaking balls into his bullpen sessions next week, and if all continues to go well in his throwing progression, he'll likely start facing hitters in April. Based on where he currently stands in his rehab program, Stephenson could be a candidate to return from the IL around when he's first eligible in late May.