Stephenson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson is set for an appearance Sunday and another Tuesday before being re-evaluated. Assuming things go well, it would seem as though he could rejoin the Angels' bullpen next week. He could be eased into high-leverage spots, but Stephenson will eventually fill a setup role with the big club.