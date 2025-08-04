Angels' Robert Stephenson: Completes side session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (biceps) threw a bullpen session featuring his full repertoire Saturday, MLB.com reports.
The side session was Stephenson's second in less than a week, but he incorporated his full arsenal Sunday after throwing only fastballs Wednesday. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Stephenson is slated to throw three more bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters and then heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Given all the checkpoints he still needs to hit in his recovery process, Stephenson appears unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until late August at the soonest.
