Stephenson (shoulder) had to be removed from his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday with an apparent injury, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Stephenson issued a four-pitch walk to the lone batter he faced before being visited by the trainer and then walking off the field. There's no word yet on what he's dealing with, but it would be fair to assume he might have aggravated the right shoulder injury he's dealt with since late February.