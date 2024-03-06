Angels manager Ron Washington said Wednesday that Stephenson (shoulder) will have time to get the appearances he needs in order to be ready for Opening Day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The right-hander is working his way back from a sore pitching shoulder, but it sounds like he'll be part of the Halos' Opening Day bullpen. Stephenson will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and, assuming that goes off without a hitch, he will throw off the mound again this weekend. Assuming healthy, Stephenson is slated for setup duties ahead of closer Carlos Estevez.