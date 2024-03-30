Stephenson (shoulder) threw off the mound Friday and noted that he hopes to be back by the end of April, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson has been dealing with right shoulder soreness since late February. His availability for Opening Day waxed and waned during spring training before he was ultimately placed on the Angels' 15-day IL on Thursday. Stephenson spent the 2023 season with both the Pirates and Rays, posting a 3.10 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 77:16 K:BB over 52.1 innings.