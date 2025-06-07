Stephenson had two MRIs that showed no structural damage to his right biceps, and he's been diagnosed with a stretched nerve, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While imaging provided some positive news for the veteran reliever, the stretched nerve diagnosis comes with an uncertain timeline for a return. Stephenson called the issue a "freak injury" and stated that he's unsure how long he'll be out of action. He added that the only treatment for the injury is rest, and at this point it's unclear if Stephenson will be ready to return from the IL when eligible June 15.