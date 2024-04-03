Stephenson (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice within the next few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

According to Fletcher, the bullpen session was Stephenson's third in less than a week, a sign that he's bouncing back well after he was shut down for a brief period of time earlier in the spring with right shoulder inflammation. Because he didn't complete a proper spring training throwing progression, Stephenson will still need additional time to complete the ramp-up process, but a minor-league rehab assignment doesn't appear to be too far off. Stephenson could report to one of the Angels' affiliates as soon as next week if his live BP session goes as expected.