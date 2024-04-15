Stephenson's (shoulder) removal from a rehab appearance over the weekend was due to right elbow soreness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson issued a four-pitch walk to the only batter he faced in his first rehab outing before being lifted. He has been out all season with a shoulder injury and now has an elbow problem to contend with. The reliever will undergo testing before more is known about a diagnosis and potential timetable.