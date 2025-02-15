The Angels placed Stephenson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson is still working his way back from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in May and isn't expected to make his return until July. Therefore, the Angels will temporarily strip him of his 40-man roster spot and give it to Kenley Jansen (shoulder), who officially signed his one-year deal with Los Angeles on Saturday.