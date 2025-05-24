Stephenson (elbow) had his minor-league rehab assignment moved up to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson pitched in two games with Single-A Inland Empire prior to being bumped up to Salt Lake. He's gotten into two contests in Triple-A so far, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two batters and walking none over two innings. The righty reliever underwent UCL repair surgery in May of last year, and he appears on the brink of a return to the majors. If all goes well moving forward, Stephenson could join the Angels bullpen as soon as early June.