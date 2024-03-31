Stephenson (shoulder) is lined up to throw a bullpen session in Miami on Monday, per MLB.com.

Stephenson threw off the mound Friday, using all of his pitches in a session that went well, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. With the expectation that he'll throw again Monday, it appears that the veteran reliever is progressing in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. Stephenson has indicated that he hopes to join the major-league club by the end of April, and when he does so he should have a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen.