Stephenson (biceps) tossed from 120 feet Tuesday and is slated to throw off a mound Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson recently expressed frustration about the slow pace of his rehab, but he said after reaching 120 feet during long toss Tuesday that his arm "turned for the better." The veteran reliever is now scheduled for a bullpen Wednesday, though he's planning to throw only fastballs in that session. Stephenson has appeared in just two games with the Angels so far this season, and if he doesn't hit any snags in his current rehab, he could be back with the team around mid-August.