The Angels placed Stephenson on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right biceps inflammation.

Stephenson will be eligible to come off the IL on June 15, though it's not clear if he'll be ready to go by then while he recovers from yet another arm injury. The 32-year-old righty had previously missed the entire 2024 season after getting UCL repair surgery last May, and he didn't make his 2025 debut until last week after completing an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The Angels recalled lefty Sam Aldegheri from Double-A Rocket City to replace Stephenson in the bullpen.