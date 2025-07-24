Angels' Robert Stephenson: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels transferred Stephenson (biceps) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Stephenson initially landed on the injured list June 2 with biceps inflammation, so his move to the 60-day IL has virtually no impact on his return timeline. The 32-year-old reliever began a throwing program Monday but has yet to begin mound work, and he'll likely require a few rehab appearances in the minors before rejoining Los Angeles' bullpen. Jose Quijada was selected to the MLB roster Thursday to claim the open 40-man roster spot.
