The Angels transferred Stephenson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

It was recently announced Stephenson would undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow, so it was only a matter of time before he moved to the 60-day IL. The 31-year-old joined the Angels on a three-year, $33 million contract in January but came into spring training injured and has yet to pitch for his new team.

