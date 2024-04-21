The Angels transferred Stephenson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
It was recently announced Stephenson would undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow, so it was only a matter of time before he moved to the 60-day IL. The 31-year-old joined the Angels on a three-year, $33 million contract in January but came into spring training injured and has yet to pitch for his new team.
More News
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Will undergo elbow surgery•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Out for season•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Now dealing with elbow issue•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Exits rehab appearance with injury•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Nearing rehab assignment•