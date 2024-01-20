Stephenson agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

With Josh Hader landing in Houston, Stephenson was one the better relievers left on the market. He had a breakout 2023 campaign, during which he maintained a 3.10 ERA and 0.88 WHIP to go along with a 77:16 K:BB across 52.1 innings while pitching primarily with the Rays. Stephenson also proved capable of working in a high-leverage role by racking up 15 holds, and he should be in contention for saves alongside Carlos Estevez with his new club.