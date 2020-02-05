Angels' Ross Stripling: Traded across town
Stripling was sent along with Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels on Wednesday, with Luis Rengifo and other undisclosed players heading the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Stripling is a fairly expendable piece for a deep Dodgers pitching staff that lost Hyun-Jin Ryu (free agency) and Kenta Maeda (traded to Twins) this winter but gained David Price, Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson. The latter two pitchers represent depth options more than anything else, but both were seemingly ahead of Stripling in the pecking order. Stripling should have a more legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Angels, and at the very least, he'll offer a substantial upgrade over their existing swingmen types. Over his 52 career MLB starts, Stripling has accrued a 3.71 ERA and 18.4 K-BB% while limiting opposing hitters to a .308 wOBA.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gets $2.1 million from Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Expected to pitch in relief•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Strikes out seven•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Confirmed as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Performs well in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.