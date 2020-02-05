Stripling was sent along with Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels on Wednesday, with Luis Rengifo and other undisclosed players heading the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Stripling is a fairly expendable piece for a deep Dodgers pitching staff that lost Hyun-Jin Ryu (free agency) and Kenta Maeda (traded to Twins) this winter but gained David Price, Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson. The latter two pitchers represent depth options more than anything else, but both were seemingly ahead of Stripling in the pecking order. Stripling should have a more legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Angels, and at the very least, he'll offer a substantial upgrade over their existing swingmen types. Over his 52 career MLB starts, Stripling has accrued a 3.71 ERA and 18.4 K-BB% while limiting opposing hitters to a .308 wOBA.