Aguilar will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

With Taylor Ward (personal) on the restricted list for the series in Toronto, Aguilar will pick up his third consecutive start after going 1-for-6 with a double, two walks and two runs in his first two big-league contests. Aguilar will likely return to a bench role or perhaps even to the minors when Ward is reinstated ahead of Monday's series opener with the Yankees.