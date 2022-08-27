Aguilar went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 12-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Aguilar made his first big-league plate appearance in the second inning and worked a six-pitch walk. He subsequently scored on a David Fletcher double. Aguilar walked and scored again in the following frame, and he reached base again in the ninth after being hit by a pitch. Aguilar has put up a healthy .280/.427/.517 slash line with Double-A Rocket City this season, but it's unclear if he'll remain with the big-league club once Taylor Ward, who is missing the Toronto series due to being unvaccinated, returns to the lineup.