Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that Aguilar hasn't appeared in any Cactus League games this spring due to an oblique injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Aguilar was up with the big club for two cups of coffee in 2022, slashing .136/.231/.182 in 26 plate appearances between the stints. The Angels moved him off the 40-man roster in September, but he elected to stay in the organization and received an invitation to big-league spring training. Though the oblique injury has likely ended any slim hopes Aguilar may have had of making the Angels' Opening Day roster, Nevin suggested he believes the outfielder will be ready to play in a few exhibition games before spring training comes to a close. If that's the case, the 28-year-old should be ready to go for the start of Triple-A Salt Lake's March 31 season opener.