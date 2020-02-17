Angels' Ryan Buchter: Added by Angels
Buchter signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 33-year-old lefty has 214 big-league innings under his belt and owns a strong 2.86 ERA. He posted a 2.98 ERA in 45.1 innings for Oakland last season, though his 4.96 FIP suggests his performance wasn't particularly impressive.
More News
-
Ryan Buchter: Non-tendered by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Picks up relief win•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Highly effective middle reliever•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Charged with blown save•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Improved since latest promotion•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...