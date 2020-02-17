Buchter signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old lefty has 214 big-league innings under his belt and owns a strong 2.86 ERA. He posted a 2.98 ERA in 45.1 innings for Oakland last season, though his 4.96 FIP suggests his performance wasn't particularly impressive.