Angels' Ryan Buchter: Added to Opening Day roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Angels recalled Buchter from their alternate training site Thursday.
Buchter will be one of 10 relievers on the Angels' season-opening 30-man roster. The lefty spent the 2019 campaign with Oakland, posting a 2.98 ERA and 50:23 K:BB in 45.1 innings.
