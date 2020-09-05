site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Ryan Buchter: Clears waivers
RotoWire Staff
Buchter cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Angels' alternate training site Saturday.
Buchter will remain in the Angels' organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The southpaw tossed six innings in the majors this year and should serve as organizational depth going forward.
