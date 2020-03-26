Angels' Ryan Buchter: Heading to Triple-A
Buchter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Buchter signed a minor-league deal in February and was added to the 40-man roster Sunday, but it appears he'll be in the minors once baseball resumes. The veteran southpaw had a 2.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB across 45.1 innings during 2019, but he'll likely be impacted by the new three-batter minimum this season.
