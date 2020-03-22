Play

Buchter had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran left-hander joined the team on a minor-league deal in February and tossed five scoreless frames in Cactus League play before spring training was suspended, which was apparently enough to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. Buchter had a 2.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB over 45.1 innings last season and has a sub-3.00 ERA over the last four years, though his usage once play resumes in 2020 figures to be impacted by the new three-batter minimum.

