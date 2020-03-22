Angels' Ryan Buchter: Joins 40-man roster
Buchter had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday.
The veteran left-hander joined the team on a minor-league deal in February and tossed five scoreless frames in Cactus League play before spring training was suspended, which was apparently enough to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. Buchter had a 2.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB over 45.1 innings last season and has a sub-3.00 ERA over the last four years, though his usage once play resumes in 2020 figures to be impacted by the new three-batter minimum.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...