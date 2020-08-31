site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-ryan-buchter-sent-down-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Ryan Buchter: Sent down Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buchter was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Monday.
He has a 4.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in six innings this season. Cam Bedrosian and Jaime Barria were added to the active bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read