Johnson has made the Angels' Opening Day roster, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was the 74th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and will bypass the minor league as he earns a spot on the Angels' roster. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed five runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings during Cactus League play. Johnson will probably be eased into high-leverage situations, but he certainly has the talent to eventually be a late-inning reliever. The last player to make his major-league debut without having appeared in the minors first was Garrett Crochet.