The Angels have selected Prager with the 81st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Tommy John surgery in October 2022 may have hurt his draft stock, but Prager lands with an Angels club that won't hesitate to advance him quickly through the system. The southpaw was the ace in 2024 for a Texas A&M team that made the College World Series, and his pitchability and the deception in his delivery allows his low-90s fastball, slider and changeup to play up.