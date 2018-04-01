Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Acquired by Angels, optioned to Triple-A
Schimpf was traded to the Angels on Saturday by the Braves, who received catcher Carlos Perez, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports. The club optioned Schimpf to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Schimpf was stuck as a depth infielder in Atlanta, and despite the demotion, he may have a chance to break into a modicum of playing time while Ian Kinsler (groin) spends time on the disabled list. Even if he's recalled, such a role probably wouldn't last long enough for the strikeout- and flyball-inclined Schimpf to earn much fantasy interest outside of AL-only leagues.
