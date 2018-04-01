Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Traded to Angels
Schimpf was traded to the Angels on Saturday by the Braves, who received catcher Carlos Perez, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports. The club optioned Schimpf to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Schimpf was stuck as a depth infielder in Atlanta, and despite the demotion, he may have a chance to break into a modicum of playing time while Ian Kinsler (groin) spends time on the disabled list. Even if he's recalled, such a role probably wouldn't last long enough for the strikeout- and flyball-inclined Schimpf to earn much fantasy interest outside of AL-only leagues.
