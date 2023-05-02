site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Ryan Tepera: Activated from injured list
Tepera was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Angels on Tuesday.
Tepera missed the last couple weeks of action with right shoulder inflammation. The veteran reliever was struggling before getting hurt but should return to high-leverage spots in the Angels' bullpen.
