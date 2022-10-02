Tepera struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Jimmy Herget had closed out three of the last four games, so Tepera was a fresher option for the ninth inning. He got the job done on 11 pitches (seven strikes). Tepera's scoreless streak is up to 4.2 innings over his last six appearances, and he's added seven strikeouts without walking a batter in that span. He's got six saves and 17 holds in 58 appearances while posting a 3.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 56 innings this season. Tepera should continue to be in the high-leverage mix to close out the campaign.