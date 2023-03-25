Angels manager Phil Nevin suggested Saturday that the team's choice of closer early in the season will depend on "what the game dictates," Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Carlos Estevez was reportedly the frontrunner for the ninth-inning role at the beginning of camp, but the veteran has struggled this spring. While Nevin didn't indicate that Estevez has fallen out of favor -- in fact, the manager emphasized that he expects Estevez to "get some big outs late in the game most of the year" -- the door was left open for others to perhaps get a crack at closing as well. Jimmy Herget and Tepera would be the most likely options if that scenario plays out, per Fletcher.