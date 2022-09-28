Tepera (5-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Athletics. He allowed no runs on one hit and did not record a strikeout.

Tepera entered the game tied 3-3 in the eighth inning and was able to set Oakland down on just nine pitches. Jo Adell proceeded to hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Angels the lead and eventually Tepera his fifth win. Over his last five appearances dating back to Sept. 16, Tepera has recorded two saves, a hold and a win while surrendering just one earned run. He has a 3.79 ERA over 54.2 innings on the campaign.