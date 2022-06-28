site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Ryan Tepera: Handed three-game ban
RotoWire Staff
Tepera has been suspended three games for his actions in Sunday's brawl against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Tepera was among seven players to receive discipline for the altercation. He is appealing the decision, so he will be available out of the bullpen until a final ruling is issued.
