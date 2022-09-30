Tepera picked up the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Athletics. He did not allow an earned run to score in one-third of an inning.

Tepera entered the game up 4-1 with two outs and two runners on in the ninth inning. He allowed one of the inherited runners to score a wild pitch but got Stephen Vogt to line out to right field to end the game and earn his fifth save. Manager Phil Nevin has turned to Tepera more often recently in high leverage situations, and he has delivered with three saves, a hold, three wins and no blown saves over 8.2 innings in 10 September appearances.