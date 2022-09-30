Tepera retired the only batter he faced to pick up the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Tepera entered the game up 4-1 with two outs and two runners on in the ninth inning and allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch, but he got Stephen Vogt to line out to right field to end the game and earn his fifth save. Manager Phil Nevin has turned to Tepera more often recently in high-leverage situations, and he has delivered with three saves, a hold and three wins over 8.2 innings in 10 September appearances.