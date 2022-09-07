Tepera (4-2) earned the extra-inning win over Detroit on Tuesday, pitching two frames and allowing an unearned run on two hits while notching two strikeouts.

Tepera entered in the ninth inning with the score tied 3-3 and kept the game tied. He remained in the contest for the 10th and allowed the automatic runner to score with two outs, but the Angels stormed back for two runs in the bottom of the frame to get Tepera the win. The veteran reliever has posted a 1.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 13.1 innings while picking up three wins, a save and a hold across 12 contests since July 27.