Tepera secured a hold against Cleveland on Monday with a perfect inning.
The righty reliever served as an eighth-inning bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias and had little trouble in his frame, needing only eight pitches to set the side down in order. Tepera gave up two runs in his first appearance of the campaign but hasn't been scored upon since, yielding only one hit and posting an 8:3 K:BB over his past 7.2 innings.
