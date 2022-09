Tepera gave up one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Friday. He struck out two.

Tepera recorded three outs in 15 pitches to notch his fourth save of the season. He is part of a closer committee in Los Angeles and now has two saves and two wins with an ERA of 4.50 in September. The veteran right-hander has a WHIP of 1.09 in 53.1 innings this season.