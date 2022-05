Tepera earned a hold against Oakland on Sunday, striking out both batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Starter Patrick Sandoval gave the Angels seven strong innings before beginning to falter in the eighth, and Tepera was brought in with a pair of runners on base and only one out. The righty reliever cooled the threat by striking out Sheldon Neuse and Seth Brown swinging. The hold was Tepera's league-leading 12th of the campaign.