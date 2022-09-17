Tepera allowed a run on one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mariners.

Tepera yielded a one-out solo shot to Carlos Santana in the ninth inning but still managed to get the job done after that. The right-handed reliever has had a shaky September, allowing four runs (three earned) over five innings across five appearances. The save was his third of the season and his first opportunity since a blown save Aug. 24 versus the Rays. Tepera has a 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 51.1 innings while adding 16 holds and a 4-3 record, so he's still seeing his fair share of high-leverage chances despite middling results. Regular closer Jimmy Herget earned a hold with a scoreless eighth inning, facing the top of the Mariners' order.