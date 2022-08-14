Tepera (2-2) earned the extra-innings win Saturday over the Twins, allowing a walk and striking out one without allowing a hit in a scoreless inning.

Tepera worked the 11th inning and ended up with the win after Taylor Ward hit a walkoff home run. In his last seven appearances, Tepera has allowed three hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out four without allowing a run. The closer role is still up for grabs, with Tepera, Jose Quijada, Jimmy Herget and Jesse Chavez all receiving high-leverage chances since Raisel Iglesias was traded to Atlanta last week. Tepera's current scoreless streak bodes well for his chances to keep getting save chances. He's converted two while adding 15 holds and posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB through 43 innings this year.