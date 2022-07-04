Tepera (1-2) took the loss against Houston on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Tepera was asked to handle the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2. The right-hander got two outs on his first three pitches before giving up a single to Jose Altuve. Tepera then served up a game-winning two-run home run to Jeremy Pena. This was Tepera's first appearance since serving a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Mariners on June 26. It was also the first time he has given up multiple runs in an appearance since May 17.