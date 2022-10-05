Tepera (5-4) allowed a run on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Tepera did fine in the ninth inning, but he loaded the bases and then walked Shea Langeliers to end the contest. That also ended a 4.2-innings scoreless streak for Tepera, who has worked as part of a closer committee down the stretch. The righty reliever has a 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB with six saves, five blown saves and 17 holds in 57.1 innings this season.