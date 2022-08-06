Tepera was unavailable Friday against the Mariners but interim manager Phil Nevin said Tepera should be available Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels won 4-3 in 10 innings, with Jose Quijada pitching the eighth, Jesse Chavez blowing a save in the ninth, and Jimmy Herget getting the save in the 10th inning. The expectation would have been for Tepera to factor somewhere in that mix, but he was unavailable for an unknown reason. He most recently logged a scoreless frame Thursday against Oakland.