Tepera was placed on the restricted list Friday ahead of the Angels' three-game series in Toronto, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The timing indicates that Tepera has made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He'll presumably remain on the restricted list until the Angels return stateside to host the Yankees on Monday. Jose Quijada and Jimmy Herget line up as potential closer candidates should the Angels generate a save opportunity in Toronto.