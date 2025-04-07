Zeferjahn (hamstring) claimed his first win of the season in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Guardians, tossing a scoreless inning of relief while striking out three batters and giving up one hit.

After being removed from his relief appearance in Friday's 8-6 loss due to a sore right hamstring, Zeferjahn received Saturday off before the Angels made him available for the series finale. Tasked with protecting a 2-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Zeferjahn worked around a leadoff infield single before striking out Kyle Manzardo, Jhonkensy Noel and Gabriel Arias in succession. Zeferjahn ended up getting credit for the win after Jorge Soler hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Angels a lead that they maintained for the rest of the afternoon.