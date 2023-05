Franco (elbow) was activated by Single-A Inland Empire on May 12 and made his season debut Tuesday, striking out one over a scoreless inning in a 4-2 loss to Lake Elsinore.

The one-inning relief appearance marked Franco's first in full-season ball as well and also his first at any level since the 2019 campaign. Franco didn't pitch in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.